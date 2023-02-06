Left Menu

5 new judges to take oath as SC judges today

On February 3, an apex court bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave a word of caution to the Centre saying that things would get "uncomfortable" if the government continues to delay judicial appointments and transfers.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday will administer the oath of office to the five new judges as the Supreme Court judges. President Droupadi Murmu signed the warrants of appointing five new judges to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The new judges will be inducted after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday in the Supreme Court. Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol; Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar; Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra will take oath as judges of the top court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation. On February 3, an apex court bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave a word of caution to the Centre saying that things would get "uncomfortable" if the government continues to delay judicial appointments and transfers.

Justice Kaul had told Centre, "If you keep them pending... you will make us take some very, very difficult decisions." With the swearing-in of five new judges, the strength of the top court would go up to 32 from 27 and only two vacancies would remain.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges. The Supreme Court Collegium on January 31 recommended two more names for elevation to the apex court. These two names are Allahabad High Court's Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.

After August 26, 2021, when nine Supreme Court judges were appointed together, this is the second time when so many judges have been appointed in one single batch. (ANI)

