Ambergris worth Rs 91 crore seized in Guwahati

A team of the Guwahati Customs division seized 11.56 kg of a solid wax inflammable substance, dull greyish, blackish in colour suspected to be Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, in Guwahati on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:51 IST
Suspected Ambergris seized by custom officials in Guwahati(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A team of the Guwahati Customs division seized 11.56 kg of a solid wax inflammable substance, dull greyish, blackish in colour suspected to be Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, in Guwahati on Sunday, officials said. "The estimated value of the suspected Ambergris is Rs 91 crore in the international market," an official said.

The seizures were made by the Divisional Preventive force of the Guwahati Customs Division, an official said. Ambergris is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is grey to blackish in colour. It is found usually on the sea coasts of Maldives, China, Japan, India, South Africa, Brazil, Madagascar, Australia, and New Zealand, according to a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) report.

Ambrein extracted from Ambergris is used to increase the fragrance of perfumes. In India, both the sale and possession of ambergris are illegal under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The DRI report said the period 2021-22 witnessed a spate of seizures of ambergris both by the central and state law enforcement agencies. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

