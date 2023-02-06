Assam police seize 120 grams of heroin, 3 held

Police seized 120 grams of heroin and apprehended three persons, including a woman, in Assam's Sonitpur district, officials said on Monday. A team of Sonitpur district police on Sunday night intercepted a vehicle at Kaliabhomora bridge near Tezpur and recovered 120 grams of heroin.

A police officer of Sonitpur district said that the vehicle was coming from Nagaland. "We intercepted the vehicle at Kaliabhomora bridge based on reliable source. During the search, we recovered 10 soap cases containing 120 grams of heroin from the vehicle. We have apprehended three persons including a woman," the police official said.

The police official further said that two among the apprehended persons are from Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in the month, Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 6-7 crore and apprehended three persons in two separate operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. In the first operation, Karbi Anglong district police seized 304 grams of heroin in the Laharijan area and apprehended one person. The apprehended person was identified as Fayas Uddin (18), a native of the Doboka area.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan had told ANI that, acting on secret information a Naka was set up infront of Laharijan police point by In-charge Laharijan PP ASI Jiten Gogoi, SI (P) Sarat Kakati, C20 CRPF Camp Bokajan and PP staff. "The security personnel intercepted a Tata DI vehicle bearing registration number AS-02CC-2548 and on being thoroughly searched, 25 soap cases containing 304 grams of heroin were recovered," John Das said earlier in the month."

"The drug packets were seized under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan and Officer-in-Charge, Bokajan," Das added. "In the second operation, acting on secret information, an anti-drugs operation was carried out outside the Diphu railway station," the official said earlier in the month.

"Police recovered 1 kg of heroin and apprehended two persons who were identified as Chandra Sekhar Sen (45) and Dhiraj Solanki (30), both residents of Jhalawar, Rajasthan," the official added. (ANI)

