Left Menu

Homebuyers protest at Patra Chawl in Mumbai

Homebuyers along with their families on Sunday held peaceful protests in stalled residential complexes at Patra Chawl in Goregaon (W) here demanding immediate possession of their flats.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:55 IST
Homebuyers protest at Patra Chawl in Mumbai
Visual from Patra Chawl (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Homebuyers along with their families on Sunday held peaceful protests in stalled residential complexes at Patra Chawl in Goregaon (W) here demanding immediate possession of their flats. Protestors formed a human chain outside the complexes Ekta Tripolis and The Luxor by Sangam Lifespaces.

On January 24, the Mumbai Sessions Court adjourned the hearing in the Patra Chawl land scam case till February 27, one of the accused being Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut. The hearing was held for framing of charges in the Patra Chawl scam case. Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut and Praveen Raut reached the sessions court for the hearing.

The hearing was adjourned due to the non-submission of summon report to others by investigating agency. MP Sanjay Raut and former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Praveen Raut reached the court for the hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until February 27 due to the investigative agency's non-submission of the summon report. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the second accused Praveen Raut were granted bail in November 2022 by the PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai.On June 28, 2022, he was summoned by the ED in connection to the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. Back in August 2022, his wife was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023