BRIEF-EY Says Administrators Entered Agreement With Scale Facilitation Partners and Recharge Industries To Be Preferred Bidder In Buying Majority Of Britishvolt's Business

Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* EY - JOINT ADMINISTRATORS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BE PREFERRED BIDDER IN ACQUIRING MAJORITY OF TE BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF POWER BY BRITISHVOLT - STATEMENT

* EY - JOINT ADMINISTRATOR ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH SCALE FACILITATION AND RECHARGE INDUSTRIES TO BE BIDDER IN ACQUIRING MAJORITY OF BUSINESS BY BRITISHVOLT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)