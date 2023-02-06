Supreme Court gets five new judges, Chief Justice of India administers oath of office

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered oath of office to the five new judges as the Supreme Court judges. President Droupadi Murmu had on Saturday signed the warrants to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony today in the Supreme Court. Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra took oath as judges of the top court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation. On February 3, an apex court bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave a word of caution to the Centre saying that things would get "uncomfortable" if the government continues to delay judicial appointments and transfers.

Justice Kaul had told Centre, "If you keep them pending... you will make us take some very, very difficult decisions." With the swearing-in of five new judges, the strength of the top court went up to 32 from 27 and only two vacancies remain.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges. The Supreme Court Collegium on January 31 recommended two more names for elevation to the apex court. These two names are Allahabad High Court's Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.

After August 26, 2021, when nine Supreme Court judges were appointed together, this is the second time when so many judges have been appointed in one single batch. (ANI)

