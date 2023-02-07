Left Menu

UK PM Sunak considering cabinet reshuffle - Times

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-02-2023 02:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:39 IST
UK PM Sunak considering cabinet reshuffle - Times
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers and is considering major changes to government departments, Times reported on Monday.

The government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) could be broken up to "reflect Sunak's priorities," Times reporter Steven Swinford said on Twitter, adding that the changes are to be announced on Tuesday.

