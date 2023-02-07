UK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says

Postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail called off a strike planned for Feb. 16 and 17 in a long-standing dispute over pay after receiving legal challenges by the company, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Monday.

Lawyers have advised that the union could defend its position in court, CWU said in a statement, but it added that the risk of losing in court may potentially impact a new ballot. "The laws of in this country are heavily weighted against working people," the union's lawyers said, adding "the risks of losing in court may potentially impact on the re-ballot – we simply cannot allow this happen."

The union, which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, will also re-enter negotiations with the Royal Mail Group this week, the statement added.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. With inflation running at more than 10% - the highest level in four decades - Britain has seen a wave of strikes in recent months across the public and private sectors, including health and transport workers, Amazon warehouse employees and Royal Mail postal staff.

