Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says

"The laws of in this country are heavily weighted against working people," the union's lawyers said, adding "the risks of losing in court may potentially impact on the re-ballot – we simply cannot allow this happen." The union, which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, will also re-enter negotiations with the Royal Mail Group this week, the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 04:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 04:05 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says

Postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail called off a strike planned for Feb. 16 and 17 in a long-standing dispute over pay after receiving legal challenges by the company, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Monday.

Lawyers have advised that the union could defend its position in court, CWU said in a statement, but it added that the risk of losing in court may potentially impact a new ballot. "The laws of in this country are heavily weighted against working people," the union's lawyers said, adding "the risks of losing in court may potentially impact on the re-ballot – we simply cannot allow this happen."

The union, which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, will also re-enter negotiations with the Royal Mail Group this week, the statement added. Royal Mail did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

With inflation running at more than 10% - the highest level in four decades - Britain has seen a wave of strikes in recent months across the public and private sectors, including health and transport workers, Amazon warehouse employees and Royal Mail postal staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023