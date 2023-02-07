Former Kerala CM Ommen Chandy hospitalized in Neyyattinkara
Former Kerala Chief Minister Ommen Chandy has admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Ommen Chandy has been admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night. Health minister Veena George will visit him today morning.
Chandy's son Chandy Ommen stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever. He also thanked CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that CM offered to send the health minister to the hospital. (ANI)
Kerala Health Minister Veena George meets Former CM Oommen Chandy