Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy hospitalized in Neyyattinkara

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 09:06 IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (File photoANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night. Health minister Veena George will visit him today morning.

Chandy's son Chandy Oommen stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever. He also thanked CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that CM offered to send the health minister to the hospital. (ANI)

