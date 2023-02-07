One-horned rhino found dead in Assama's Padumoni; reports to clear death cause

One-horned rhinoceros, which strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam was found dead in a paddy field in the Padumoni area on Monday night. As per the reports, the rhino was roaming in different places in the Golaghat district for the past few days, and its body was found lying in a paddy field by some locals who immediately informed the police and forest officials.

A veterinary doctor and a team of forest officials from Kaziranga reached the spot and found the carcass of the said rhino. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of the Khumtai assembly, Mrinal Saikia told ANI the same and confirmed that the body of the animal was found in a paddy field. However, the forest staff suspected a lack of food availability as the cause of its death.

"We are just field staff. The rhino was roaming for five days and he might have faced a food crisis. A team of doctors has come from Kaziranga," a forest staff of Golaghat Saiful Rahman said. Notably, at least four people including two forest officials were injured after they were attacked by this rhino that entered here, five days ago.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged the district administration of not taken appropriate measures to send the rhino back to Kaziranga National Park. The veterinary doctor of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari near the Kaziranga National Park said that the cause of death of the rhino will come to the fore after the post-mortem reports arrive. (ANI)

