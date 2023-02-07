Left Menu

Simple Energy raises USD 20 mn from investors

The funds will be utilised in a phased manner to ramp up production of the companys maiden e-scooter Simple ONE, which has not yet been delivered to a single customer even after 18 months of its launch. We have received a phenomenal pre-booking response, and to cater to the demand, we are raising funds in a timely manner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 10:40 IST
Simple Energy raises USD 20 mn from investors

Electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Tuesday announced raising USD 20 million (about Rs 165 crore) from a clutch of investors as a part of its ongoing Bridge round. The funds will be utilised in a phased manner to ramp up production of the company's maiden e-scooter Simple ONE, which has not yet been delivered to a single customer even after 18 months of its launch. The company has been deferring deliveries of the vehicle since December 2021. ''We have received a phenomenal pre-booking response, and to cater to the demand, we are raising funds in a timely manner. The funds raised will be strategically used to aid the production ramp-up and for a quicker delivery commencement,'' said Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO of Simple Energy.

The company claims that it has received over one-lakh bookings for the e-scooters.

''We have successfully de-bottlenecked product constraints and are confident that we will soon start deliveries of Simple ONE,'' Rajkumar said.

The company recently inaugurated its new facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, with an initial Rs 100 crore investment, Simple Energy said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023