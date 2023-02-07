Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: BSF recovers guns, live cartridges hidden by Naxals in Kanker

Based on intelligence input, the jawans of COB Amabeda 135 Vahini launched a special operation in the area. During the operation, they recovered a country-made pistol, a country-made gun (Desi Katta) and 30 live cartridges that were hidden 500 metres away in the west direction of the waterfall.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:55 IST
Recovered weapons and live cartridges. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans recovered a country-made pistol, a gun and 30 live cartridges which were hidden by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, an official said. Based on intelligence input, the jawans of COB Amabeda 135 Vahini launched a special operation in the area. During the operation, they recovered a country-made pistol, a country-made gun (Desi Katta) and 30 live cartridges that were hidden 500 metres away in the west direction of the waterfall.

Indraj Singh, Inspector General (IG), Frontier Headquarters (Special Operations), Border Security Force, Chhattisgarh, said that the jawans have once again foiled the nefarious move of the Naxals by recovering the weapons and cartridges which are used to harm civilians. "I congratulated all the jawans of the team on the success of the Border Security Force. The BSF is committed to the safety of the common citizens in its deployment area. We will continue to act with full devotion, honesty and bravery for the safety of the common people in the future," he added.

Recently, as many as 26 different types of equipment were recovered after an encounter broke out between the Chhattisgarh police and Naxalites in the forests in Kanker district. After the encounter, the Naxalites fled from the site, looking at a much larger number of security personnel, the officials said. The incident occurred in the Useli forests in the Amabeda area, which is around 20 km away from the district headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

