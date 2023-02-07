Left Menu

Russia likely restarted Ukraine offensive operations in January, Britain says

Updated: 07-02-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russia's military likely attempted to restart major offensive operations in Ukraine since early January this year, with the goal of capturing Ukraine-held parts of Donetsk, Britain's Defence Intelligence update said on Tuesday.

However, it remains unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces required to significantly affect the war's outcome within the next few weeks, the update added.

