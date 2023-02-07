Y20 Day 2: Delegates of Y20 participate in Yoga session in Assam's Guwahati
The Delegates of Youth20 (Y20) participated in a Yoga session at the IIT Guwahati campus on Tuesday morning. The first Y20 meeting 2023, under G20 India, began in Guwahati on the 6th Feb, Monday.
The first Youth20 (Y20) Inception Meeting under the G20 started in Guwahati on Monday.
The deliberations at the Youth20 were aimed at reaching out to the youth and holding consultations with them for ideas "for a better tomorrow". The summit will also provide an opportunity for students to voice their opinions to a global audience, she said.
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will hold a 'Youth dialogue' with the Y20 delegates, followed by the launch of a white paper on various themes on February 8. More than 150 Youth delegates from G20 countries are participating in the three-day meeting.
Over 12,000 college and university students are also expected to participate in these events. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also present research papers from students and academicians of Assam.
The state government, along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, has taken up several initiatives to make the youth aware of Y20 and involve them in the process of nation-building. (ANI)
