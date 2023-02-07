Left Menu

Y20 Day 2: Delegates of Y20 participate in Yoga session in Assam's Guwahati

The Delegates of Youth20 (Y20) participated in a Yoga session at the IIT Guwahati campus on Tuesday morning. The first Y20 meeting 2023, under G20 India, began in Guwahati on the 6th Feb, Monday.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 13:21 IST
Y20 Day 2: Delegates of Y20 participate in Yoga session in Assam's Guwahati
Delegates performed mass yoga on Day-2 of Inception meeting in Guwahati, Assam (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delegates of Youth20 (Y20) participated in a Yoga session at the IIT Guwahati campus on Tuesday morning. The first Y20 meeting 2023, under G20 India, began in Guwahati on the 6th Feb, Monday. The first Youth20 (Y20) Inception Meeting under the G20 started in Guwahati on Monday.

The deliberations at the Youth20 were aimed at reaching out to the youth and holding consultations with them for ideas "for a better tomorrow". The summit will also provide an opportunity for students to voice their opinions to a global audience, she said.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will hold a 'Youth dialogue' with the Y20 delegates, followed by the launch of a white paper on various themes on February 8. More than 150 Youth delegates from G20 countries are participating in the three-day meeting.

Over 12,000 college and university students are also expected to participate in these events. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also present research papers from students and academicians of Assam.

The state government, along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, has taken up several initiatives to make the youth aware of Y20 and involve them in the process of nation-building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023