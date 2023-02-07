Left Menu

Himanchal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits Radhakrishna temple in Una

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits Radha Krishna Temple in district Una and sought the blessings of Baba Bal ji

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:37 IST
CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at RadhaKrishna Temple. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at Kotla Kalan's Radha Krishna Temple in district Una and sought the blessings of Baba Bal ji. He also attended a religious ceremony on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagvad Gita show the path towards enlightenment. The ultimate purpose of human life is to realize one's true self, as mentioned in Bhagvad Gita which is a guiding force and a pathway for attaining salvation, as the soul is immortal, he said, adding "We should do our duties without expecting rewards." Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that we all are fortunate enough to get the blessings of Baba Bal ji on the occasion. He also welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival at Una.

According to a press release of Information and Public Relations, CM also performed Bhumi Pujan of the road to be constructed from Lalsingi (Baba Beli Ram) to Jhalera with an outlay of Rs 3.35 crore. Education Minister Rohit Thakur and senior Congress leaders including Chaitanya Sharma, Sudarshan Bablu, Devendra Bhutto, former minister Kuldeep Kumar, former MLA Satpal Raizada, and senior officers of the district were also present on occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

