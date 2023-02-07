Gas explosion kills five people in Russia

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services.

"So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died," the emergency services said. Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas use.

