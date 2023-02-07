Left Menu

Himachal receives less snow this year: IMD forecasts more snowfall during next three days

The north Indian hill state this year has received less snowfall in comparison to previous years, as per reports from IMD.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The north Indian hill state of Himachal Pradesh this year has received less snowfall in comparison to previous years, as per reports from IMD. "The districts of Shimla, Kinnaur Mandi, Solan and Kullu had less precipitation in comparison to last year and other districts have rain and snowfall almost to equal to the normal. This is because the western disturbance was less and the temperatures were higher than normal in Shimla in the month of January," said IMD Himachal Pradesh head Surender Paul.

He said that the temperatures are slightly low, the minimum temperature here is 4 and the maximum is 14 degree Celsius. It is slightly lower and maximum temperatures will increase after the western disturbance in days to come. "The snowfall and rain are less this year in the capital city too. The capital town of the state, Shimla this year till date received just 6.0 CM of snowfall in comparison to 102.4cm last in January and, this was the highest-ever recorded in the hill queen here," said Surender Paul.

Some parts of the state still are receiving very good snowfall. IMD has forecasted more rain and snowfall in higher reaches of the state. "During the past 24 hours, the districts of Lahaul -Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts have received fresh snowfall other areas have scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. A fresh western disturbance on the 9th and 10th will hit the weather and will have widespread snowfall and rain in the state. This will be a moderate snowfall," said Director IMD HP.

Earlier on January 31, fresh snowfall threw life out of gear in many parts of Himachal Pradesh as 476 roads including three national highways are still closed while the working of 697 power and 20 water supply stations across the state has also been hampered. Roads have been closed and the water and electricity supply has been disrupted in many areas after the recent snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts, officials said.

According to the state Disaster Management Authority, after the recent snowfall nearly 476 roads including three national highways are still closed while 697 electricity supply stations are hampered along with 20 water supply stations in the state. Locals at Kaza in the Lahul-Spiti district were seen using spades to remove the ice accumulated on the streets amid heavy snowfall.

During the past 24 hours, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in the same district was at minus 7.6 degrees and Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded the minimum at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius. Manali recorded 0.2 degrees, Kufri 1.5 degrees, capital city Shimla 4.0 degrees while Narkanda in Shimla district recorded minus 1.0 degrees, and Dharamshala 6.2 degrees. (ANI)

