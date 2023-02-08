Left Menu

Man held for molesting woman in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 08-02-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 00:14 IST
Man held for molesting woman in UP's Pilibhit
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his neighbour at a village in the district's Jehanabad area, police said on Tuesday.

A villager accused the man of molesting his wife when she was alone at home, Jehanabad police station SHO Prabhash Kumar told reporters.

When the man accosted the accused after reaching home, he fled the spot.

An FIR was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023