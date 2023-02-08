Left Menu

USAID search and rescue teams set to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-02-2023 00:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 00:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@USAID_Digital)
  • Turkey

Two U.S. Agency for International Development teams will arrive Wednesday morning in Turkey and will head to the southeastern province of Adiyaman to focus on urban search and rescue following earthquakes that killed more than 6,300 people and left a trail of destruction in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team Leader for the earthquake response, Stephen Allen, told reporters on Tuesday the teams will be about 80 people each and also bring 12 dogs and 170,000 pounds of specialized tools and equipment, including for triage and concrete breaking.

