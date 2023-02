Lifecore Biomedical Inc:

* LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL ANNOUNCES SALE OF CURATION FOODS' AVOCADO PRODUCTS BUSINESS

* LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR $17.5 MILLION IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)