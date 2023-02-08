Delhi CM writes to Amit Shah over delay in regularisation of 4,500 NDMC employees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking approval for draft recruitment rules of Group 'C' posts in the NDMC. In his letter on February 6, Delhi CM Kejriwal urged that necessary instruction should be issued for early approval of Group C recruitment rules so that around 4,500 employees can be regularised in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Kejriwal also referred to a letter dated March 22, 2022, that he had written to Shah on the issue. "I had requested you on March 22, last year that necessary instructions should be issued for early approval of Group C recruitment rules so that RMR employees (about 4,500) can become regular employees in the NDMC. Earlier, the proposal for early approval of Group C recruitment rules was sent on September 25 and March 16, 2021," Kejriwal said in his letter in Hindi to Shah.

Kejriwal further said, "Apart from this, various communications replies between the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMC were also sent to you on March 22, 2022. Despite this, the long-pending grievance of NDMC regarding the regularisation of these TMR and RMR employees has not yet been resolved." The demand for regularisation of the employees has not yet been fulfilled, the letter said.

"Due to the non-availability of permanent employees, it has become difficult for them to run their household with a meager salary," Kejriwal said. The Chief Minister said that NDMC had also sent a reminder on November 23, 2022, but the draft Group C recruitment rules have not yet been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Therefore, I again request your immediate intervention in the matter of speedy approval of the draft recruitment rules of Group C so as to resolve the grievance of these RMR employees and make them regular NDMC employees," read the letter. Kejriwal mentioned that these are "very poor people" and many of them have been working in the NDMC for the "last 20-25 years".

"Because of them being not regularised, they are facing issues in running households with an ordinary income. So, I appeal that they are regularised on humanitarian grounds," Delhi CM said. "Keeping in view of the urgency of the matter, it is kindly requested to issue necessary directions for speedy approval of the draft recruitment rules of Group C so that these RMR employees can be made regular NDMC employees and would resolve their long pending grievance," he added. (ANI)

