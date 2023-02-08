Left Menu

NEET PG 2023: Govt extends internship deadline for eligible candidates to Aug 11

The ministry said that the decision was taken considering the future of over 13,000 MBBS students who were not eligible for the NEET PG 2023 exam due to the delayed internship.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday decided to extend the last date of internship completion for to be eligible for NEET PG 2023, to August 11. The ministry said that the decision was taken considering the future of over 13,000 MBBS students who were not eligible for the NEET PG 2023 exam due to the delayed internship.

"Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of the internship for eligibility to 11th August 2023," Ministry of Health said. It further said that more than 3000 BDS students across states and Union Territories were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to the delayed internship.

"To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of the internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best," the Ministry added. Meanwhile, Health Ministry in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reduce the eligibility criterion for NEET-Super Speciality courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile.

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. (ANI)

