Matsya Sampada Yojana envisages to generate direct, indirect employment opportunities for about 55 lakh personnel by 2024-25: Centre

The Union Government is envisaging for generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 55 lakh personnel in the fisheries and aquaculture sector by 2024-25 under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Union minister for the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said. The scheme aims to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors, and entrepreneurs and enhance the income of fishers and other stakeholders, by implementing various targeted interventions in fish production and productivity, fisheries infrastructure, and marketing, informed the government through a release.

"The PMMSY at an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore with an array of more than 100 components and sub-components is implemented in all the states and union territories including the government of Jharkhand for a period of 5 years from the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25," the minister told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He further said that the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during the last two financial years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and current year (2022-23) has accorded approvals to the proposals of various states and union territories and other implementing agencies amounting Rs. 11783.17 crore with a central share of Rs. 4405.06 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). (ANI)

