Left Menu

Matsya Sampada Yojana envisages to generate direct, indirect employment opportunities for about 55 lakh personnel by 2024-25: Centre

The scheme aims to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors, and entrepreneurs and enhance the income of fishers and other stakeholders, by implementing various targeted interventions in fish production and productivity, fisheries infrastructure, and marketing.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 08:30 IST
Matsya Sampada Yojana envisages to generate direct, indirect employment opportunities for about 55 lakh personnel by 2024-25: Centre
Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government is envisaging for generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 55 lakh personnel in the fisheries and aquaculture sector by 2024-25 under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Union minister for the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said. The scheme aims to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors, and entrepreneurs and enhance the income of fishers and other stakeholders, by implementing various targeted interventions in fish production and productivity, fisheries infrastructure, and marketing, informed the government through a release.

"The PMMSY at an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore with an array of more than 100 components and sub-components is implemented in all the states and union territories including the government of Jharkhand for a period of 5 years from the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25," the minister told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He further said that the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during the last two financial years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and current year (2022-23) has accorded approvals to the proposals of various states and union territories and other implementing agencies amounting Rs. 11783.17 crore with a central share of Rs. 4405.06 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023