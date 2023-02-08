Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower on rate hike worries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower on rate hike worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. main stock indexes slipped at the open on Wednesday as investors worried the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates this year, while Microsoft rose after laying out its AI push.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.79 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,132.90. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.53 points, or 0.25%, at 4,153.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.67 points, or 0.37%, to 12,069.12 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023