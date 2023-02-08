Products from different districts of Himachal to be promoted during G20 summit in Apr-May

Local products from different districts of Himachal Pradesh will be promoted during the G20 summit to be held in the state in April-May 2023, in view of prime minister's 'vocal-for-local' call, said chief secretary Prabodh Saxena on Wednesday.

Presiding over the State Credit Seminar organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the chief secretary appealed to NABARD to come forward to strengthen the economy of dairy farmers and encourage milk production, a release issued here said.

Expressing concern over low credit-deposit ratio due to reluctance of the rural youth in taking risk and taking loans due to lack of industrial skills, chief secretary said that the partnership between the state government and NABARD will help strengthen the women Self Help Groups (SHG), empowering women and tribal area development.

The chief secretary also released 'NABARD State Focus Paper – 2023-24' and booklets on 'NABARD in Himachal Pradesh', 'Low Cost Technology Models and Success Stories', and 'Farm Sector Promotion Fund - Interventions in Himachal Pradesh'.

NABARD has assessed a potential for credit flow of Rs 3,1971.20 crore in the State under various activities in priority sectors during 2023-24, which is 9.59 per cent higher as compared to the previous year.

