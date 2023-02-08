Left Menu

2,359 Kisan Rail services by Railways till January 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister on Wednesday said 2,359 Kisan Rail services have been provided so far by the country's premier public transport undertaking.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Railways Minister on Wednesday said 2,359 Kisan Rail services have been provided so far by the country's premier public transport undertaking. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Railways minister said, "Since the launch of Kisan Rail service on August 7, 2020 and upto January 31, 2023, Railways have operated around 2,359 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables."

"Potential circuits for movement of Kisan Rail services have been identified in consultation with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Departments of State Governments as well as local bodies and agencies, Mandis and based on demand, rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services," the minister added. He said that till March 31 last year, 50 per cent of subsidy in freight was granted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) for transporting of fruits and vegetables by Kisan rail, which was not continued further. Thereafter, Railways have been continuing with the subsidy, at a rate of 45 per cent, the minister said, adding that this subsidy will continue till March 31, this year.

"During 2020-21, the Railways disbursed Rs. 27.79 crores as subsidy which was later reimbursed by MoFPI. On the other hand, during 2021-22, the Railways disbursed Rs. 121.86 crores as subsidy, out of which only Rs. 50 crore was reimbursed by MoFPI. During the current fiscal year, Railways have disbursed Rs. 4 crore as subsidy," Vaishnaw said. "So far, no request has been received from farmers and traders for the creation of temperature-controlled storage facilities under the Kisan Rail Scheme," the Union minister added. (ANI)

