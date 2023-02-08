UP real estate authority disposes over 42,600 consumer complaints out of 47,671 received

Uttar Pradesh-RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar on Wednesday said the real estate authority is effective in the state as it has disposed about 90 per cent of the consumer complaints filed with the regulator.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, known as RERA, was passed by Parliament in March 2016 and the legislation came into force on May 1, 2016, with 69 of 92 sections notified. Under the law, which fully came into force from May 2017, real estate regulatory authority has been established in almost all states/UTs.

Addressing a real estate conference organised by Assocham, Kumar highlighted the success story of the UP-RERA since 2017, saying that the authority has disposed 41 per cent out of the total consumer complaints resolved by regulators of different states.

If there would not have been so much problem in Delhi-NCR market, the RERA Act itself might not have come into existence, he said, adding that the credit for enactment of this law goes to NCR market.

As per the official data, UP RERA has received 47,671 consumer complains which is about 38 per cent of the total complaints filed across the country. It has disposed more than 42,600 complaints which is about 41 per cent of the complaints decided in the country as a whole.

UP RERA has so far successfully executed about 9,900 orders against about 12,900 execution request received by it.

Kumar said the authority has ensured compliance of about 77 per cent of its orders.

So far, 3,363 real estate projects have been registered with UP-RERA. There are 2,057 ongoing and 1,306 new projects registered in RERA. Out of 2,057 registered ongoing projects, 1,354 projects (66 per cent) have been completed.

About 5,845 real estate agents have been registered with RERA.

Kumar noted that UP RERA switched over to e-courts in February 2020 and was first regulatory authority in the country to do so. Since the introduction of e-courts, almost 24,350 aggrieved persons have filed complaints through e-courts module and authority has so far decided 19,300-plus matters.

In his address, the UP-RERA chairman said the RERA Act has been stable and the authorities have been effective in almost all major states.

Kumar said the authority has been very accommodative in its approach to ensure completion of real estate projects. It has given extension up to 27 months for registered projects under the RERA.

The UP-RERA chairman advised builders to work towards improving their image in the society.

Kumar also asked real estate developers to adopt technology in a big way as it would help in reducing timeline for completion of projects, input cost, carbon footprint and energy consumption.

He also talked about the importance of real estate sector in the country's economy.

Anand Kumar, Chairman of Delhi-RERA, expressed concerns over the attempts being made to circumvent the provisions of the realty law by all the stakeholders.

He held all the three major stakeholders -- builders, real estate agents and customers -- responsible for this.

It is now mandatory for builders to register projects with Delhi-RERA where plot area exceeds 500 square metres, regardless of the number of units constructed on it.

Similarly, irrespective of the plot size, if the number of units to be constructed on the plot is eight or more, it should get registered.

Anand Kumar said the projects should be registered as per the provisions of the law while real estate agents need to be registered as well. He asserted builders can not market their projects before registration of projects with the RERA.

The Delhi-RERA Chairman also said that it has received thousands of complaints from customers who have booked apartments in L-Zone of Dwarka area.

He said the authority has passed orders also in some of the cases even as the group housing projects have not been registered with the regulator.

