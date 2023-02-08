Left Menu

Mhadei river row: Goa assembly panel will take major decisions in fortnight, says its chairman

A Goa Assembly committee on Wednesday discussed the Mhadei river water diversion issue in its preliminary meeting, with its head and state Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar saying major decisions are on the cards.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:56 IST
Mhadei river row: Goa assembly panel will take major decisions in fortnight, says its chairman
  • Country:
  • India

A Goa Assembly committee on Wednesday discussed the Mhadei river water diversion issue in its preliminary meeting, with its head and state Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar saying major decisions are on the cards. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shirodkar said the committee will take some major decisions in the next 15-20 days.

''We are fighting a battle to oppose the diversion of the Mhadei river water by Karnataka at the administrative and legal levels,'' he said. Shirodkar said the members of the panel discussed the diversion of the river water in detail. The panel was formed during the winter session of the Goa Assembly which unanimously resolved against ''the diversion of the river water by Karnataka''.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years. Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally in the matter by ignoring pacts.

Shirodkar said the committee has the power to appoint consultants and experts for the analysis and drafting of a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023