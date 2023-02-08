Mhadei river row: Goa assembly panel will take major decisions in fortnight, says its chairman

A Goa Assembly committee on Wednesday discussed the Mhadei river water diversion issue in its preliminary meeting, with its head and state Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar saying major decisions are on the cards. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shirodkar said the committee will take some major decisions in the next 15-20 days.

''We are fighting a battle to oppose the diversion of the Mhadei river water by Karnataka at the administrative and legal levels,'' he said. Shirodkar said the members of the panel discussed the diversion of the river water in detail. The panel was formed during the winter session of the Goa Assembly which unanimously resolved against ''the diversion of the river water by Karnataka''.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years. Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally in the matter by ignoring pacts.

Shirodkar said the committee has the power to appoint consultants and experts for the analysis and drafting of a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)