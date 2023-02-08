Gati posts net loss at Rs 4.7 crore in Q3
Gati Ltd on Wednesday reported its consolidated loss at Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.
In contrast, the company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 5.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Gati Ltd said in a BSE filing.
The consolidated income of the company during the October-December quarter increased to Rs 444.20 crore from Rs 416.01 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
