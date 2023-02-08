Kochi-based private sector lender Federal Bank has topped the list of lenders for funding climate loans totalling USD 333 million in FY22 across South Asia.

The bank was awarded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in recognition of the climate financing leadership in the South Asia during FY22 for having disbursed USD 332.9 million, making it the largest amount of climate loans disbursed, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. ********************** * Warner Music India acquires majority stake in Southern music co Divo Warner Music India has signed a deal to acquire majority stake in Divo, a leading digital media and music company with presence across all southern markets, for an undisclosed sum. Divo offers online video, music distribution, publishing, digital and influencer marketing solutions for brands, celebrities and movies and also works with labels, artists and musicians to help distribute and monetise their content across digital platforms, radio and TV channels. It has released over 30,000 songs.

Warner Music India has grown with chartbuster releases and strategic partnerships with companies including Global Music Junction, Sky Digital, Tips Music and Ziiki Media. Chennai-based Divo was co-founded by Shahir Muneer and and Vishu Ramaswamy in 2014.

