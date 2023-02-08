Left Menu

Delhi: LG Saxena inaugurates modern classrooms at MCD school in Jasola

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated eight modern classrooms with all the amenities at an MCD-run school situated at Jasola, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

Delhi: LG Saxena inaugurates modern classrooms at MCD school in Jasola
Delhi LG VK Saxena during the inauguration event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated eight modern classrooms with all the amenities at an MCD-run school situated at Jasola, a statement from Raj Niwas said. LG also distributed school bags amongst the students. The classrooms are built under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Modicare Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion LG said, the MCD is working towards providing quality education with a constant endeavour to improve the infrastructure of its school. He asked corporates to utilise their CSR funds for such endeavours and MCD will provide them with every possible support. "The inauguration of the new classroom block is another significant achievement of the good work being done by MCD in the field of education. MCD has developed 15 fully ICT-enabled schools with all amenities like smart classes, tablets etc," he said.

Saxena also asked teachers to teach sanitation as a subject which will help in inculcating good habits amongst students and realising PM's dream of Swachch Bharat. The building has been designed with a double wall for the external surfaces with an air cavity. These walls function like a barrier and help stabilize the interior environment of a building better than thinner modern walls. (ANI)

