Elephant dies during treatment in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:41 IST
A 12-year-old ailing makhna elephant died in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, officials said.

The elephant was under treatment for days with a team of doctors from Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar attending to it, he said.

Despite all efforts, it died with infection in the mouth as the animal was not being able to eat, said Sudarshan Behera, the divisional forest officer of Ghumusar North.

The carcass was buried after post-mortem by a team of doctors, he said The ailing elephant was found alone on January 3 in the area, which is at the tri-junction of Ganjam, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts, he added.

