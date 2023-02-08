Millets Thali at Health Ministry's canteen a hit among customers

The Rs 40 Thali of millets at Nirman Bhawan has become everyone's favourite ever since it was introduced a year ago in the canteen of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The millets were initiated in the canteen as a 'good food for good life' a year ago by the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Following the introduction of millets in the canteen, there has been a threefold increase in footfall by customers. Millets are rightly called 'Shree Anna' with all their health benefits. The canteen doesn't allow any kind of fried food. The idea behind starting healthy food like millets is good eating habits in life.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare canteen ensures diversity, rotating the Millets in its menu daily which includes Tsampa (shake made up of banana and ragi), Poha, Bajra pulao, Jawar Pulao, Ayurvedic Khichdi, Ragi Chappati, Mooli Raita and Ragi Sheera among others. "We are eating this food for one year and this has become a favourite for us, we even don't bring lunch from home," said a customer.

"Earlier around 70 people used to come here for lunch, now 150-175 people come to have food," said Laxman Singh Rawat the Canteen Manager of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Customers also said that millets are gluten-free and therefore suitable for digestion. (ANI)

