2 children dead, 6 injured after bus crashes into day care

Police in Laval, Quebec, say two children are dead and six children have been hospitalised after a city bus crashed into a day care north of Montreal on Wednesday. A 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide, said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson "As of now, we don't know the motive of the crime," she said.(AP) RUP

