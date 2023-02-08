Left Menu

2 children dead, 6 injured after bus crashes into day care

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:07 IST
2 children dead, 6 injured after bus crashes into day care
Police in Laval, Quebec, say two children are dead and six children have been hospitalised after a city bus crashed into a day care north of Montreal on Wednesday. A 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide, said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson "As of now, we don't know the motive of the crime," she said.(AP) RUP

