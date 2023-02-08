Govt did itself harm by launching anti-encroachment drive: Ghulam Nabi Azad

J-K Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday hit out at the administration in the Union Territory (UT) over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive saying that a time when the anger against the Centre's abrogation of Article 370 and 35A was starting to abate, it has done itself more harm by launching this drive. Azad claimed his party was the first to protest against the anti-encroachment drive before other Opposition voices in the UT joined in.

"At a time whe the anger against the Centre (over the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A) has cooled off slightly and militancy, as well as strikes and stone-pelting has been largely contained, the government, instead of drawing the benefits of these positive outcomes, has brought harm to itself by launching the anti-encroachment drive," Azad told ANI on Wednesday. He said it was in the government's interest to withdraw eviction notices to maintain law and order in the UT.

"Stone-pelting and agitations have started again. In the interest of public order, it is critically important for the administration to end the anti-encroachment drive and create a conducive ambience for the (Assembly) election," Azad said. He informed that his party has already mobilised protests in more than 50 places -- district headquarters, subdivision headquarters and Tehsil headquarters in the UT while other parties had yet to come out in protest against the move.

Earlier this month, the Democratic Azad Party chief had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of 'eviction issues' in Jammu and Kashmir. "Azad met Amit Shah to apprise him of serious unrest and uncertainty prevailing among the public due to the circular of eviction issued by the UT administration directing all Deputy Commissioners to remove the encroachments on state land, including Roshni and Kacharai," a statement from the DAP had said earlier in the month. (ANI)

