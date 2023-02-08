Assam Rifles recovers poppy seeds worth Rs 1.65 crore from Mizoram's Champhai

The troops of Assam Rifles apprehended one person and seized 10 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes as well as 100 bags of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.65 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Tuesday, recovered 10 cases of foreign origin cigarettes and 100 bags of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.65 crore at Zotlang village (Zokhawthar-Champai Road).

Security personnel also apprehended one person. A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

"The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information. The joint team noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle. The vehicle was intercepted by Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) and spot checking was carried out, during the search 10 Cases of Foreign origin Cigarettes and 100 bags of Poppy seeds worth Rs. 1.65 Crore were recovered," officials added. The approximate cost of the recovered seized items was Rs 1.65 Crore. The seized consignment and apprehended individual were later handed over to Customs Department, Champhai Wednesday for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

