Andhra Pradesh: 3 students injured after school ceiling plaster falls in Visakhapatnam
The mishap occurred in the classroom of Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal of the Visakhapatnam, they said.
ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:25 IST
- Country:
- India
At least three school students were injured after the ceiling plaster of their classroom fell on them in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, police said.
The mishap occurred in the classroom of Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal of the district, they said.
The injured students were immediately admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital for treatment. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
