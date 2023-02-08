Andhra Pradesh: 3 students injured after school ceiling plaster falls in Visakhapatnam

At least three school students were injured after the ceiling plaster of their classroom fell on them in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred in the classroom of Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal of the district, they said.

The injured students were immediately admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

