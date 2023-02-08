Himachal Pradesh: Building collapses in Solan, 1 rescued

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials on Wednesday rescued one person trapped under debris after a roof of a building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) Solan informed that an incident of building collapse occurred near Sai Road, Baddi, Sub Division Nalagarh, District Solan.

"In the incident, roof of the building collapsed at around 6.35 pm today. As per the initial report one person was buried under the debris and was rescued by RRC NDRF Nalagarh/Local Police and sent to the local Hospital for medical treatment," the State Emergency Operation Centre said in a statement. The DEOC further informed the District Administration, local police, and 14th NDRF teams rushed to the spot and carried out the search and rescue operation. (ANI)

