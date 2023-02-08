Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Building collapses in Solan, 1 rescued

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday rescued one person, trapped under debris after a roof of a building caved in in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Building collapses in Solan, 1 rescued
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials on Wednesday rescued one person trapped under debris after a roof of a building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) Solan informed that an incident of building collapse occurred near Sai Road, Baddi, Sub Division Nalagarh, District Solan.

"In the incident, roof of the building collapsed at around 6.35 pm today. As per the initial report one person was buried under the debris and was rescued by RRC NDRF Nalagarh/Local Police and sent to the local Hospital for medical treatment," the State Emergency Operation Centre said in a statement. The DEOC further informed the District Administration, local police, and 14th NDRF teams rushed to the spot and carried out the search and rescue operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023