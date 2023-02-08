Italy prepares new measure to soften costly energy bills, minister says

Italy is preparing a new package of measures to help businesses and families cope with costly energy bills and hopes to unveil it in March, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

"We are studying solutions to meet the needs of families and businesses, and we hope to be ready by March," Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told an event of the rightist League party.

Italy earmarked over 21 billion euros ($22.54 billion) in its 2023 budget to soften the impact of energy costs on its economy. ($1 = 0.9316 euros)

