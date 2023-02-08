UP Vidhan Sabha to meet on Feb 20

Left Menu

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, has summoned Vidhan Sabha on February 20.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned Vidhan Sabha on February 20 for its First Session of 2023, according to an official release. The assembly will be convened in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap at Vidhan Bhawan here.

Meanwhile, bolstering the Yogi government's efforts to improve connectivity in UP, the central government has allocated Uttar Pradesh 16 times more money in the Rail Budget compared to what the state received between 2009 and 2014, as per an official release. The Modi government has granted Uttar Pradesh a rail budget of Rs 17,507 crore in 2022-2023 alone, compared to Rs 1,109 crore between 2009-14.

It is noteworthy that the central government has announced the highest railway budget of Rs 2.4 lakh crore this time. According to the Railway Ministry, this budget is nine times more than the budget for 2013-14, as per an official release. (ANI)

