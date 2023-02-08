Left Menu

Couple hit by speeding car, woman dies on spot in Vadodara

A couple travelling on a bike was hit by a speeding car with a driver in an inebriated state, near Nayara Petrol Pump in Vadodara City, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhay Soni.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple travelling on a bike were hit by a speeding car with the driver in an inebriated state near Nayara Petrol Pump in Vadodara City on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhay Soni. The woman died on the spot and the man was admitted to hospital, added the DCP.

Investigation revealed that car driver Snehal Patel along with his friends was driving at high speed after consuming alcohol so they didn't see the bike, added the DCP. The accused and his friends have been arrested. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

