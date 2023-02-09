Tight security arrangements made for Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit: ADG Prashant Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Police has made adequate security arrangements for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, state ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. "The Uttar Pradesh Police is fully prepared for upcoming Global Investors Summit and will ensure that the event is conducted without any hindrances," Kumar said.

He said adequate security has been provided at the venues and the routes. "We will ensure that traffic is not disrupted and ensure that ambulances face no difficulty. Overall, we will see that common people do not face difficulty. Meetings have been held between the administration and the police on this matter," he said.

Kumar said strict vigil will be kept at all the inter-state borders through patrolling. He said foot patrolling will be conducted by police during the peak hours and special attention will be given to highway patrolling.

He said apart from state police, paramilitary forces have been involved in security arrangements. "The ATS and STF have also been given specific responsibilities. Commando teams of the ATS will be put in place at important points in the city," he said. (ANI)

