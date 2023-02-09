Two Ugandan drug peddlers arrested in Goa

Two Ugandan women were arrested here with drugs with a market value of nearly Rs 1,61,000 in the grey market, police said today The raid was conducted by officials from the Anjuna Police station on Wednesday.

"Inputs were received from reliable sources that two women from Uganda are supplying drugs in the coastal region of Anjuna for the last few days. Based on the information, a team was formed and police started keeping a strict vigil over the entire area," said SDPO (Mapusa), Jivba Dalvi. On Wednesday morning, a police team in civil clothes found two women supplying drugs to prospective customers. The two women were initially detained and during the search 20 grams of illegal drugs worth nearly Rs 1,61,000 were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Ssanyu Florence (28) and Nabankema Arisat (26). A case has been filed under sections 22(B) and 21 (B) of the NDPS act. Further investigations are underway to nab other people associated with the women. (ANI)

