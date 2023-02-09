Left Menu

Delhi: Himachal CM Sukhu meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:44 IST
Delhi: Himachal CM Sukhu meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. Both the leaders deliberated on various issues of the state, especially about the ongoing four-lane projects being operated by the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) and other National Highways of the state.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to speed up four-lane projects especially Kiratpur-Manali, Parwanoo-Shimla, Chakki-Mataur-Shimla and Nalagarh- Swarghat highways so that they could be completed in the stipulated time. Meanwhile, for repairing the work of National Highways CM Sukhu has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to release funds as the bulk of tourists loves to drive and that's why roads need to be repaired.

Chief Minister Sukhu said, "I have urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion besides reducing distance and saving commuters time." Talking to the media the Chief Minister said, "The Union Minister has assured of all the possible assistance and co-operation on the issues raised. CM Sukhu also thanked the Union Minister for his generous approach towards the hilly state and invited him to visit the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Sukhu laid the foundation stone of five storeys 'Himachal Niketan' worth Rs 57.72 crore in Delhi's Dwarka. 'Himachal Niketan' is a third alternative of stay in the National Capital that will provide accommodation facilities to the students and visitors from the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023