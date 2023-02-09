Bengal: CM Mamata holds meeting with GTA chairman Anit Thapa amid new political development in Darjeeling Hills

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairperson Anit Thapa on Wednesday at the state Legislative Assembly. The leaders also discussed various issues related to the development of the Darjeeling.

This meeting holds significance in the backdrop of recent political development in the Darjeeling Hills after GJM withdrew from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in January this year. Following this, Thapa had accused the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) of playing politics with the people of the hills and trying to disturb the peace of the region."Do not disturb hills in the name of Gorkhaland. A permanent solution is nothing but misguiding people," Thapa said.

Earlier speaking to reporters Thapa said that GJM withdrawing from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was a "political stunt." "It is a political stunt of the GJM. They are doing politics in the name of Gorkhaland, but people are not stupid. They are trying to misguide the people of the hills," said Thapa

Expressing faith in Mamata Banerjee, Thapa said, "We are with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government." "We are trying to develop the hills from every corner. They said that they are withdrawing support from the GTA. It is just politics, nothing else," he added.

"We are the allies of the TMC and it is just a political alliance. We will meet Mamata Banerjee soon over the issues related to GTA," he added. The GJM has recently withdrawn its support from the GTA agreement. GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing them the party's withdrawal of support as a signatory to the memorandum of agreement of GTA was signed on July 18, 2012.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is a semi-autonimous council for the development of hills,Terai and Dooars region.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)