Left Menu

1.50 lakh handloom agencies, weavers, 26,644 artisans on-boarded on GeM portal: Centre

The Ministry of Textiles has taken steps to onboard weavers and artisans on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to enable them to sell their products directly to various government departments and organizations.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:47 IST
1.50 lakh handloom agencies, weavers, 26,644 artisans on-boarded on GeM portal: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Textiles has taken steps to onboard weavers and artisans on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to enable them to sell their products directly to various government departments and organizations, the Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Wednesday. Further, Jardosh, in a written reply to Lok Sabha said that about 1.50 lakh handloom agencies, weavers and 26,644 artisans have already been on-boarded on the portal.

She also told the House that to promote procurement of handloom products, an amendment was introduced in Rule 153 of GFR 2017 on February 17 in 2020, wherein it was mandated that "Of all items of textiles required by the central government departments, it shall be mandatory to make procurement of at least 20 per cent from amongst items of handloom origin, for exclusive purchase from KVIC and handloom clusters such as Cooperative Societies, Self Help Groups (SHG), Federations, Joint Liability Groups (JLG) Producer Companies (PC), Corporations etc. including weavers having Pehchan Cards. "Ministry of Textiles is implementing the cluster development programme, a component of the National Handloom Development Programme. Under the scheme, need-based financial assistance is provided for the implementation of various interventions like solar-powered lighting units, upgraded looms and accessories, worksheds, design and product development, marketing support etc," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023