MP: Indore businessman acquires leased shop for Rs 1.72 cr, says "world's most expensive shop"

The shop which is barely 70 square feet in the area was leased out to the Rathore brothers of Indore by the IMC. The shopkeeper have put up a tag outside the shop saying 'world's most expensive shop'.

09-02-2023
World's Most Expensive Shop tag outside leased shop (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A shop on Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple premises has been leased out for around Rs 1.75 crores by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). The shop which is barely 70 square feet in the area was leased out to the Rathore brothers of Indore by the IMC. The shopkeeper have put up a tag outside the shop saying 'world's most expensive shop'.

IMC had kept the base price at Rs 30 lakh. Nonetheless, when bids were called through a tender the interested parties quoted its price ranging between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1.72 crores. Deepak Rathod, who bid the highest to get the shop on lease, told ANI, "The Municipal Corporation had called for bids through tenders by the Indore Development Authority. A total of 7 people bid. I had filled the highest bid of Rs 1.72 crores in the tender and I got this shop on lease of 30 years."

The shop is spread out over a 70 square feet area. Going by the rate it cost him about Rs 2.5 lakh per square feet. Besides Rathore, out of the remaining six people, two people had also put the bid of Rs 1.11 crores and Rs 1.61 crores. Deepak sells Prasad of Motichoor laddoos and modaks in this shop. "The goods are sold at our shop at the market price only. Everyday thousands of people come to visit this temple," he added.

Pratibha Pal, Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation and also a member of the administrative committee of Khajrana Ganesh temple, told ANI, "A shop in the Khajrana Ganesh Temple complex has been given on lease for around Rs 1.75 crore rupees. The income received from the shops is used by the temple management committee for social works." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

