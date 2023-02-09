Left Menu

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:49 IST
Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday in New Delhi. "As India celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'G20 Presidency', MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign "Digital Payments Utsav" planned from February 9 to October 9, 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for the promotion of Digital Payments across the country, with a particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

The event will see the release of a G20 co-branded QR code, the release of a Coffee Table Book showcasing India's journey of global leadership in digital payments and digital inclusion, the launch of innovative products from various banks that makes digital payments simplified and easy to use, flag off of Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra with the aim to make citizens aware about various digital payments solutions and sensitise them about security and safety of digital payments, and DigiDhan awards for top-performing banks in digital payments space. According to the ministry, the launch will also highlight how Digital payments ensure financial inclusion and empower small merchants, street vendors and common people of the country. "The Digital Payment Utsav will also be an opportunity to make digital payments as 'whole of Government' initiatives in its true spirit with active participation from other central ministries," it added.

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication. "A series of events/initiatives will be held during the entire duration of Digital Payments Utsav that will showcase India's journey of digital transformation. The event will conclude with the presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance, flag off Digital Payments Sandesh Yatra and closing remarks by the Economic Adviser and Group Coordinator, MeitY," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023